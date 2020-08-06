ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 2020 convertible touchscreen laptop from $599

ASUS has launched a new edition of its VivoBook Flip 14 convertible touchscreen laptop reference : TM420, making it available to purchase priced from $599. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Mobile Processor, supported by 8GB memory, Radeon graphics and supports up to 512 GB PCIe SSD.

The VivoBook Flip 14 featuring a bespoke Black all-metal chassis with diamond-cut edges, and is one of the most compact convertibles around says ASUS, sporting a 14-inch NanoEdge touchscreen that fits into a 13-inch-class chassis. The VivoBook Flip 14 has a slim 17.5 mm profile and a lightweight all-metal chassis and is fitted with keycaps that are larger than average, for more accurate input.

The VivoBook Flip 14 has a touchscreen capable of detecting even the subtlest fingertip movements, with support for the optional ASUS Pen active stylus. Enabling you to easily take notes make sketches and annotations.

“ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 is back — with a bold new look to get your pulse racing. This is a convertible laptop that’s full of personality, sporting a sleek Bespoke Black finish and a color-blocked Enter key with yellow edges and text. Ready for performance, VivoBook Flip 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 4700 mobile processor with 16GB memory and features a 1TB PCIe® SSD. A sturdy 360° hinge holds the display firmly at any angle, giving you the flexibility to use VivoBook Flip 14 as a traditional laptop, a tablet, or anything in between.”

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals