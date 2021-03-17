ASUS unveils new ThunderboltEX 4 expansion card



ASUS has unveiled a new expansion card in the form of the ASUS ThunderboltEX 4 equipped with two Type-C and two mini-DisplayPort inputs, which allow for up to five devices to be daisy-chained. Connected devices can include up to three devices and two Thunderbolt monitors, or four devices and one monitor, with resolutions up to 8K thanks to the DisplayPort 1.4 port. The top Type-C port on the ASUS ThunderboltEX 4 expansion card provides up to 100 Watt quick charging and can even power a compatible notebook, with the second Type-C port offering up to 27 Watts of quick charging capability.

– Intel-certified Thunderbolt 4 add-on card

– 40 Gbps bi-directional bandwidth for superfast data transfers and video output

– Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C), with support for up to five Thunderbolt devices in a daisy chain

– DisplayPort™ 1.4 for 8K Ultra HD support

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS for the ThunderboltEX 4 expansion card, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS

