Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 laptops unveiled

As well as the new Asus ROG 8 Series smartphone, Asus also announced a range of other new devices at CES 2024, this included the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 gaming laptops.

The 2024 Zephyrus G14 and G16 have gotten a complete makeover, both inside and out. They’re rocking brand-new, all-aluminum bodies that are not just lighter but super sturdy too. Plus, there’s more room inside, which means we get an edge-to-edge keyboard and bigger, booming speakers. We’re talking speakers that are 25% bigger than before, pumping out 47% more volume.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the 2024 Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16, the latest in an illustrious lineup of supremely powerful thin-and-light gaming laptops. These machines feature a new CNC-machined aluminum chassis, a customizable Slash Lighting array, and a brand-new Platinum White colorway, while cutting-edge AI accelerated silicon from Intel®, AMD, and NVIDIA® stand ready to push gamers and creators to new heights of performance. Both the Zephyrus G14 and G16 come equipped with the ROG Nebula Display, stunningly color-accurate OLED panels that are also G-SYNC® capable for incredible gaming experiences. Ultra-efficient cooling technology, including tri-fan technology, liquid metal, and vapor chambers on select models enable the Zephyrus G14 and G16 to breathe easily despite their ultra-portable designs.

You can find out more details about the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and Zephyrus G16 gaming laptops over at the Asus website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Asus



