ASUS ROG Strix B550-A Gaming and TUF Gaming B550-Plus WiFi motherboards introduced

ASUS has this week unveiled the latest additions to its ever-growing range of ASUS B550 motherboards specifically created for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen desktop processors. The latest arrivals take the form of the ROG Strix B550-A Gaming and TUF Gaming B550-Plus (Wi‑Fi) motherboards featuring WiFi 6, 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, robust power delivery, high-frequency RAM compatibility, BIOS FlashBack and AI Noise‑Canceling Microphone (AI Mic) technology.

In addition to the ASUS ROG Strix B550-A Gaming and TUF Gaming B550-Plus WiFi motherboards, ASUS also announced that the ROG Strix B550‑I Gaming set a new DDR4 memory overclocking record, pushing the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 5 3600x processor to an astounding 6068 MHz.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ROG Strix B550-A Gaming

The latest addition to the ROG Strix B550 series, ROG Strix B550-A Gaming is made for builders who want a performance-oriented board with an eye‑catching white and silver color scheme. Its 12+2 power stage VRM is ready for top‑end Ryzen chips, and 8+4-pin ProCool auxiliary power connectors with solid pins ensure steady and stable power delivery to those power stages.

– AM4 socket: Ready for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors

– Best gaming connectivity: PCIe 4.0-ready, dual M.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C plus HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.2 output support

– Smooth networking: Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet with ASUS LANGuard

– Robust power solution: Teamed power stages with ProCool power connector, high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors

– Renowned software: Intuitive dashboards for UEFI BIOS and ASUS AI Networking make it easy to configure gaming builds

– DIY-friendly design: Includes pre-mounted I/O shield, BIOS FlashBack, Q-LEDs and SafeSlot

– Unmatched personalization: ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting, including Aura RGB header and addressable Gen 2 RGB header

– Industry-leading gaming audio: AI Noise-Canceling Microphone, SupremeFX S1220A codec, DTS® Sound Unbound and Sonic Studio III for immersive audio

ASUS TUF Gaming B550‑Plus (Wi‑Fi)

ASUS TUF Gaming B550-Plus (Wi-Fi) is perfect for those looking for a high-performance ATX motherboard ready for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen processors. It features a Digi+ VRM and 8+2 DrMOS voltage regulator module, ProCool sockets and military‑grade TUF components for maximum durability. Enhanced cooling measures include numerous heatsinks for the VRM and dual M.2 slots, a fanless heatsink for the PCH, and the Fan Xpert 4 utility.

– AMD AM4 socket: Ready for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen™ processors

– Enhanced power solution: 8+2 DrMOS power stages, ProCool sockets, military-grade TUF components, and Digi+ VRM for maximum durability

– Comprehensive cooling: VRM heatsink, PCH fanless heatsink, M.2 heatsink, hybrid fan headers and Fan Xpert 4 utility

– Next-gen connectivity: PCIe 4.0 M.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C support

– Made for online gaming: 2.5 Gb Ethernet, M.2 slot (Key E) for Wi-Fi module, TUF LANGuard, and Turbo LAN technology

– Realtek S1200A codec: Pristine audio quality with unprecedented 108 dB signal-to-noise ratio for stereo line out and 103 dB SNR for line in

– AI noise-canceling microphone: provides crystal-clear in-game voice communication

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals