Asus ROG Phone 8 Series launches at CES 2024

Asus has launched its latest gaming smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Series marks a significant leap forward, not just in the realm of gaming smartphones, but also as a versatile device catering to a wide range of power users. This series, encompassing the ROG Phone 8 and the more advanced ROG Phone 8 Pro and Pro Edition models, blends gaming prowess with features appealing to streamers, content creators, and anyone demanding top-tier performance from their mobile device.

Central to the Asus ROG Phone 8 Series is its cutting-edge performance capabilities. The series is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 chipset, setting a new standard in processing power for mobile devices. Complementing this is the ultra-fast 8533 Mbps LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring lightning-quick data transfer and application loading times. Notably, the ROG Phone 8 Series stands as the world’s first IP68-rated gaming phone, offering robust protection against dust and water.

The display on the ROG Phone 8 Series is a marvel in itself. It boasts a 6.78″ 165 Hz flexible AMOLED screen, surrounded by ultra-slim bezels. This display is not only ultra-bright, peaking at 2500 nits, but also features LTPO technology for adaptive refresh rates, enhancing both battery efficiency and visual fluidity. The 720 Hz touch sampling rate is another standout feature, offering an ultra-smooth and responsive experience, a crucial factor for both gaming and everyday use.

Asus has significantly upgraded the camera system in the ROG Phone 8 Series. The 50 MP main camera, equipped with a 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, promises unprecedented stability and clarity. Accompanying it are a 13 MP ultrawide camera with a free-form lens to reduce edge distortion and a 32 MP telephoto camera offering 3X optical zoom and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). These features not only cater to gamers and streamers but also to users who prioritize high-quality photography and videography.

The ROG Phone 8 Series introduces an array of AI-enhanced features. For gamers, tools like X-Sense, X Capture, and AI Grabber enhance the gaming experience, making it more immersive and intuitive. On the lifestyle front, features like AI Noise Cancellation, AI Wallpaper, and Semantic Search streamline everyday usage, making the interface more user-friendly and adaptable to individual needs.

You can find out more information about the new Asus ROG Phone 8 Series smartphones over at Asus at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get more details, we will let you know.

Source Asus



