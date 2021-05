Asus ROG Phone 5 available in the USA

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is now available in the USA, the handset is available with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it retails for $1,000, the other versions are not available as yet.

This is for the unlocked version of the handset and it comes with a 6.78 inc AMLOED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset features a Snapdragon 888 and it comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and it has a range of high end cameras.

These include 24 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera. The device is designed for mobile gamer’s.

