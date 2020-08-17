Asus ROG Phone 3 gets durability tested (Video)

The new Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone launched recently and now we get to find out how durable the handset is in a video from JerryRigEverything.

In the video the handset is out through a number of tests which include a bend test, burn test and of course a scratch test, lets find out how the device performs.

As we can see from the video the display showed scratches at levels 6 and 7, this is normal and in line with the majority of the handsets on the market.

The handset did suffer permanent damage in the burn test, it did fine in the bend test with no permanent damage to the device.

