ASUS ROG Claymore II gaming keyboard with detachable number pad

ASUS has introduced its new ROG Claymore II gaming keyboard equipped with Optical mechanical switches at this years CES 2021 virtual technology show. The ROG Claymore II is available in two versions, each with a distinct ROG RX switch type: Red and Blue. The Red switches are the ideal choice for fast-paced gaming, thanks to their smooth, linear mechanism with a shallow 1.5 mm actuation point. The light 40g actuation force makes for swift and easy input during the heat of battle.

While the tactile Blue switches are aimed at touch typists and gamers who prefer both tactile and audible confirmation of their key presses. This clicky and non-linear variant has the same 1.5 mm actuation point as its Red siblings, but we chose a 65 g actuation force for this version to create a more deliberate typing feel that many keyboard enthusiasts prefer, explains ASUS.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ROG Claymore II offers both wired and 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity options. The response time is only 1 ms in the cord-free mode, offering the same instant response as the standard wired mode. The detachable cable uses USB Type-C, and there’s an additional USB Type-A pass-through port for other desktop peripherals.

A full charge lets the ROG Claymore II go for up to 100 hours in wireless mode with the lights off, or up to 40 hours with its lighting turned up. And thanks to USB-C’s fast-charging smarts, the integrated 4000 mAh battery provides up to 18 hours of usage with the Aura backlighting disabled after just 30 minutes of charging if you find yourself in a pinch.

The top cover of the ROG Claymore II gaming keyboard is constructed of brushed aluminium for a premium feel and added durability, and each of the main components is designed with a minimal footprint in mind, says ASUS. Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. The ASUS ROG Claymore II gaming keyboard is expected to be made available during Q2 2021.

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals