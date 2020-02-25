ASUS Power Balancer Technology introduced to support 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors

ASUS has this week introduced a new Power Balancer Technology company has designed which is exclusively available from ASUS and has been created for servers equipped with second generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Balancing performance and power consumption has always been an issue when running complex applications, such as high-performance computing (HPC), AI or edge computing. Using the ASUS Power Balancer Technology servers save up to 31 watts power per node on specific workloads and achieve even better efficiency with more servers in large-scale environments, says ASUS.

ASUS explains more about its Power Balancer Technology design to support 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors :

“Green awareness and power consumption have become important topics in the server industry in recent years, especially as more datacenters require better computing performance, more storage space and quicker connections along with more efficient power usage. In 2019, ASUS launched a server thermal-control technology called Thermal Radar 2.0, which provides real-time server temperature monitoring and dynamic fan-curve adjustments for lower fan power consumption. With the new 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor (extended Cascade Lake-SP Refresh SKUs), ASUS is introducing Power Balancer, a power saving technology designed to continue delivering the value of optimized power-efficiency technology.

ASUS Power Balancer is an exclusive technology that enables ASUS servers to adjust overall CPU loading automatically based on real-time monitoring, decreasing overall power consumption for improved efficiency and cost/performance optimization.

The in-house ASUS server lab recently did a comparison between an ASUS server with and without Power Balancer technology. Without the technology, the server’s CPU required 130 watts of power while running at an 80% workload. With ASUS Power Balancer technology, the server achieved a 14% power savings while maintaining the same level of performance. The results clearly show that Power Balancer technology enables ASUS servers to decrease CPU power consumption in multi-threaded scenarios by adjusting the most suitable frequencies.”

Source : TPU

