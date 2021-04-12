ASUS PN51 mini PC supports four 4K displays



If you’re in the market for a small yet powerful ultracompact computer powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processor and capable of supporting four 4k displays the new ASUS PN51 mini PC might be worth more investigation. The windows 10 mini PC can be equipped with up to 64 GB DDR4 RAM, M.2 SSD storage and supports connectivity via the new WiFi 6 standard. ASUS Mini PC PN51 also supports stunning 8K UHD through DisplayPort 1.4 or Type-C DisplayPort, pumping 8K visuals at up to 30 Hz via a single DisplayPort and at up to 60 Hz through DisplayPort Dual-Mode.

“ASUS Mini PC PN51 is an ultracompact computer that delivers powerful performance for a wide variety of home and business applications – and is the worthy successor to the popular ASUS Mini PC 50. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processor with Radeon Vega 7 graphics, plus support for high-speed 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, Mini PC PN51 is ready for demanding workloads, yet its diminutive size takes up minimal space on a desk and makes it suited for applications where traditional PCs won’t fit – from digital signage to home-theater setups.”

Features of the new ASUS PN51 mini PC :

– Windows 10 Pro: ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business. Other editions also available.

– Powered by AMD Ryzen 5000U: Latest mobile processor with Radeon Vega 7 graphics

– Quad-display support: Connect up to four monitors, at resolutions of up to 4K

– 8K UHD visuals: High resolutions at up to 60 Hz, via DisplayPort™ Dual-Mode (DP++)

– Easy-access USB-C®: Dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, supporting DisplayPort 1.4

– High-speed wireless: Integrated Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+) and Bluetooth 5.0 for easy cordless connections

– Configurable ports: Optional DisplayPort 1.4, VGA, Ethernet or COM sockets

– Dual-array microphone: High-quality integrated mic enables seamless Microsoft Cortana support

– Infrared (IR) receiver: Enables easy remote control of media applications and more

– Built-in memory card reader: Accepts SD, SDHC and SDXC media

– Dual-storage design: Up to 1 TB 2.5-inch hard disk drive and up to 1 TB M.2 SSD

– 24/7 reliability: Extensively tested to ensure long-term dependability

Source : ASUS

