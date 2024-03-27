ASUS NUC 14 Pro 2024 mini PC now available

ASUS initially unveiled its new NUC 14 Pro Mini PC at CES 2024 earlier this year, offering a significant addition to the professional computing market. This week ASUS has announced its availability. Designed for modern workflows, this compact desktop integrates high-performance Intel processors, AI engines, and a suite of advanced features, making it an ideal solution for professionals seeking a powerful yet space-saving computing solution.

The NUC 14 Pro Mini PC is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 and 5 processors, with a Core 3 variant available for cost-conscious users. These cutting-edge processors are bolstered by integrated AI engines, significantly enhancing the Mini PC’s ability to handle demanding tasks and complex computations. The inclusion of Intel vPro Enterprise technology provides enterprise-grade security and stability, ensuring that sensitive data remains protected and the system maintains optimal performance.

ASUS NUC 14 Pro

ASUS has placed a strong emphasis on sustainability with the NUC 14 Pro’s eco-friendly design. The Mini PC features a chassis made from recycled plastics, reducing its environmental impact without compromising on durability or aesthetics. Additionally, the NUC 14 Pro supports energy-efficient WiFi sensing technology, which intelligently optimizes connectivity while conserving power, resulting in lower energy consumption and a reduced carbon footprint.

Ease of maintenance is a key aspect of the NUC 14 Pro, with ASUS designing the Mini PC to offer toolless access for straightforward storage upgrades. This user-friendly approach allows professionals to easily expand storage capacity as their needs evolve, without the need for complex disassembly or specialized tools.

The NUC 14 Pro boasts an impressive array of connectivity options, ensuring seamless integration with a wide range of peripherals and networks. These include:

Bluetooth 5.3 for reliable wireless connections to input devices and accessories

Intel Arc GPU for enhanced graphics performance

Intel AI Boost for accelerated AI workloads

Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed data transfer and display connectivity

WiFi 6E for fast and stable wireless networking

To address the needs of memory-intensive applications, the NUC 14 Pro can accommodate up to 96 GB of DDR5 memory, providing ample headroom for demanding workloads such as video editing, 3D rendering, and data analysis. The Mini PC is available in various configurations, ranging from a board-only option for custom builds to a complete kit with Windows 11 pre-installed, allowing professionals to select the setup that best suits their specific requirements.

ASUS stands behind the quality and reliability of the NUC 14 Pro, offering a three-year limited warranty for added peace of mind. The Mini PC is available in both tall and slim form factors, enabling users to choose the design that best fits their workspace and aesthetic preferences.

The ASUS NUC 14 Pro Mini PC is a robust and versatile offering for the professional computing space, combining powerful performance, extensive connectivity, and an eco-conscious design. Its advanced features, flexible configurations, and user-friendly maintenance options position it as a top contender in the Mini PC market, catering to the diverse needs of professionals across various industries.



