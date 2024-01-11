ASUS ultra compact PCs showcased at CES 2024

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) of 2024, ASUS has made a significant impact with the introduction of its new line of ultra compact personal computers. These PCs are designed to cater to a wide array of users, including professionals, gamers, and those in commercial settings, all while maintaining a small physical size that doesn’t compromise on power or functionality.

The star of ASUS’s new lineup is the NUC 14 Pro+, a device that combines a sophisticated anodized aluminum body with the muscle of an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor. This machine is a perfect blend of form and function, offering a robust selection of input/output ports that make it an ideal choice for users who require a potent desktop solution that also adds a touch of elegance to their workspace.

For those in the commercial sector, the ASUS NUC 14 Pro is tailored to meet their specific needs. It’s powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and is capable of supporting multiple external displays. This makes it a suitable option for professionals who need a machine that’s ready for artificial intelligence applications and can handle several tasks simultaneously without a hitch.

ASUS ultra compact PCs

Gamers have not been overlooked in this new compact PC series. The ROG NUC is a testament to ASUS’s understanding of the gaming community’s desire for a machine that is both compact and powerful. Depending on the user’s preference, it can be equipped with either an Intel Core Ultra 9 or Ultra 7 processor, and paired with NVIDIA RTX 4070 or 4060 graphics. This ensures that gamers can enjoy top-tier gaming experiences without the need for the large, space-consuming setups that are typically associated with high-end gaming rigs.

In environments where silence is golden, such as digital signage or kiosk applications, the ASUS Fanless Chromebox CF40 shines. It operates without any fan noise and comes with Chrome Enterprise and zero-touch enrollment, which simplifies the setup and management process. This feature is particularly beneficial for businesses that require a quiet operation and a straightforward, efficient deployment of their computing solutions.

Lastly, the ASUS ExpertCenter PN65 compact PC is a powerhouse designed for those who demand high connectivity and productivity. It is equipped with the latest Intel Core mobile processor, Intel Arc Graphics, DDR5 memory, and dual PCIe® Gen4 x4 support. This combination of features ensures that the PN65 can tackle demanding tasks effortlessly, making it a reliable tool for users who need a high-performance machine.

ASUS’s presence at CES 2024 has clearly demonstrated their dedication to pushing the boundaries of what ultracompact PCs can do. Their new offerings are poised to meet the diverse needs of various users, providing them with powerful computing solutions that don’t require a lot of space. With these innovations, ASUS continues to uphold its reputation for delivering compact PC technology that is both efficient and sustainable.



