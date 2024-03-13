ASUS IoT MDS-M700 Medical Box PC now available

ASUS IoT has announced the launch of the MDS-M700, a medical box PC designed to enhance healthcare services with its advanced features and compliance with medical safety standards. The MDS-M700 supports 4K UHD imaging, providing high clarity for medical visualizations. It is equipped with the latest Intel Core processors and optional NVIDIA RTX GPUs, ensuring high computing performance for various medical applications. ASUS IoT MDS-M700 will be available next month during April 2024.

At the core of the MDS-M700 is its ability to support ultra-high-definition 4K imaging. This is powered by the newest Intel Core processors. If you need even more graphic power for complex medical tasks, there’s an option to include NVIDIA RTX GPUs. These additions provide the necessary computing performance for a wide range of medical uses.

ASUS IoT PC

Safety is a top priority for any healthcare device, and the MDS-M700 doesn’t disappoint. It meets several safety standards, including CE, FCC, and IEC 60601-1-2. It’s designed to work quietly, which helps maintain a calm environment for both patients and medical staff. Plus, its surface is resistant to alcohol and easy to clean, which is essential for keeping sterile areas free of contaminants.

When it comes to working with other medical equipment, the MDS-M700 integrates without a hitch. It’s compatible with various diagnostic and treatment devices, including mobile DR, ultrasound, CT, MRI, and X-ray machines. With three Ethernet ports, it can handle large amounts of medical data with ease, ensuring that patient information is managed efficiently.

For those interested in medical AI, the MDS-M700 is a robust platform. It supports intelligent software solutions that can enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient care. If you need to record high-quality video, such as detailed surgical procedures for review or educational purposes, there’s an optional capture card available.

Medical Box PC

Knowing that reliable technical support is crucial in healthcare, ASUS IoT offers fast-response services. This means that any technical issues can be resolved quickly, keeping downtime to a minimum and ensuring that operations continue smoothly. The MDS-M700 is more than a piece of equipment; it’s a reflection of ASUS IoT’s drive to advance healthcare technology. This device will be on display at the upcoming HIMSS24 healthcare conference, where industry professionals can see firsthand how it can improve healthcare services.

The MDS-M700 by ASUS IoT marks a significant step forward in healthcare technology. With its powerful performance, strict adherence to safety standards, and smooth compatibility with other equipment, it’s ready to transform how care is delivered in digital operating rooms and smart healthcare environments. If you’re attending HIMSS24, you’ll have the opportunity to see how this device can play a part in the future of healthcare.



