ASUS fanless Chromebox mini PC reviewed by Promevo

If you are interested in learning more about the new ASUS fanless Chromebox mini PC which is now available equipped with a Celeron 5205U priced at $399. You are sure to find the review by the team at Promevo a worthwhile watch.

“You saw this beautiful ASUS Fanless Commercial Chromebox at CES 2021 this year and everyone made the same joke about it being a router. Well, while they’re not the barometer for PEAK comedy, they aren’t incorrect about it’s rugged good looks. We got to check out the base model with 4gb of RAM and a Celeron processor, but for those interested there ARE additional versions available in i3, i5, and i7 flavors. This is technically listed as one of the ASUS Chromebox 4 models, so heads up. The consumer unit looks different than the fanless commercial edition, if there is confusion.”

Features of the mini PC include :

– Intel Celeron processor with pre-installed DDR4 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC stroage, WiFi 6, USB Type C, RS232, VESA Mount, and Chrome OS
– Extruded-aluminum chassis and a fanless design ensure stable thermal performance anywhere
– Increased productivity and better workflow, ASUS Fanless Chromebox is equipped with Legacy RS232 via RJ50 interface* for monitor and legacy devices
– Power Switch – Built for Diverse Commercial Usages
– Fanless Chromebox supports up to 3 Multi-displays simultaneously via two HDMI 2.0s and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port,

Source : Fanless Tech : Promevo

