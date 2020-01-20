ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 pre-orders open from $800

Geeky Gadgets

ASUS is now accepting preorders for its Asus Chromebook Flip C436 convertible laptop which will be available next month from February 24th, 2020 onwards. Equipped with a 14 inch touchscreen the laptop offers users a Full HD 1920×1080 pixel resolution thanks to its 4-sided “frameless”. NanoEdge Display around each side of the display that allows for a 14 inch screen to fit in the body of a 13 inch laptop footprint.

Available with a variety of different processors to choose from including I3, i5 and i7. Prices for the Chromebook Flip C436 start from $800 for the base model equipped with a Core i3-10110U processor supported by 8GB RAM. The Core i5 version is priced at $1,000 offering 16GB and 512GB of storage.

Features of the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 include :

– The Full HD display has a durable 360 degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode
– Powered by the Intel Core i5-10210U Processor (6M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz) plus on board Gig+ Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0 for super-fast and snappy performance.
– 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 16GB RAM, and 2x USB Type-C (Gen 1) ports plus an illuminated chiclet keyboard (USB Transfer speed may vary. Learn more at ASUS website)
– The lightweight (2.58 lbs) magnesium-alloy chassis body makes the C436 both durable and beautiful for a timeless look that will never go out of style
– Built-in quad-speakers powered by Harman Kardon and laptop sleeve included
– Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time
– All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.
– With the Google Play Store, you can access a rich library of apps, games, music, movies, TV, books, magazines, and more, all from your Chromebook
– Chromebooks come with built-in storage for offline access to your most important files and a 12-month Google One trial that gives you additional storage across Gmail, Google Drive and Google Photos

