Asus Chromebok Flip CX3400 hybrid convertible laptop tablet

Asus has introduced their new Chromebok Flip CX3400 convertible tablet laptop powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors supported by. 16 GB of memory and a 512 GB PCIe M.2 SSD if your budget will stretch. The fanless design allows you to work without any distracting noises from the chassis and the 14-inch Full HD panel also offers wide viewing angles and exceptional color reproduction says Asus.

Processor options Core i3-1110G4, Core i5-1130G7 or Core i7-1160G7

RAM options 4GB to 16GB LPDDR4X (onboard, not user upgradeable)

Storage options 128GB to 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)

Asus Chromebok Flip CX3400

“ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 delivers performance and responsiveness to empower users with incredible productivity. Easy access to Google Workspace and other productivity apps available on Google Play let you breeze through projects or enjoy entertainment on the go, and a spacious PCIe SSD gives you fast-access storage. And with the latest Intel technology housed in its fanless design, ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 stays incredibly noiseless while delivering powerful performance.”

“The 14-inch ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 offers an exquisite blend of powerful performance and versatility to empower the way you work and play. It features a stylish exterior, the power of up to an Intel Core processor and a fanless design, plus WiFi 6 and long-lasting battery life, so you’ll be well-equipped to breeze through everyday tasks from anywhere. Also, a garaged stylus1, dual cameras and a 360° ErgoLift hinge spice up entertainment experiences and add versatility. To top it all off, military-grade durability keeps ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 protected when on the go.”

“ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 features an eye-catching new color — AI Blue — which matches perfectly with its incredible style and design. The precision-crafted chassis has a dual-tapered design, converging the body and lid to form a V-shaped edge that facilitates opening the device. For excellent ergonomics, a precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge smoothly adjusts the display at any angle and lifts and tilts the keyboard into the most comfortable typing position.”

Source : Liliputing : AC : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals