Aston Martin launching exclusive model to celebrate 110 years

Aston Martin has revealed that it will launch an exclusive model this year to celebrate its 110 years anniversary.

The carmaker has yet to give any details on exactly what this new exclusive model will be, so it will be interesting to find out what they have planned.

Sunday 15 January is exactly 110 years since founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford officially formed the partnership that went on to create the first Aston Martin car, igniting more than a century of automotive intensity, cutting-edge British innovation, and high-octane racing success.

Born on the track and inspired by its founders passion for racing, Aston Martin has risen from humble beginnings in a small workshop on Henniker Mews, London to become one of the world’s most renowned automotive marques, synonymous with inventive design, luxurious craftsmanship, thrilling performance and scarce exclusivity.

In photographs released to mark the anniversary, Aston Martin has brought together two of the most iconic and innovative models from its 110-year bloodline, highlighting the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and applying engineering from Grand Prix racing to the road.

One of the brand’s oldest surviving racing cars, the record-breaking 1923 racer Razor Blade is pictured alongside the uncompromising Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar.

You can find out more details about Aston Martin and this new exclusive model over at their website at the link below.

Source Aston Martin





