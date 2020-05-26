Aston Martin announces new CEO, Tobias Moers

Aston Martin has announced that they have appointed Tobias Moers as their new CEO, he will join the company on the 1st of August 2020.

Tobias Moers has been at Daimler for the last 25 years and was previously the head of Mercedes-AMG, it will be interesting to see if he can bring the same success to Aston Martin.

Tobias is a highly successful and experienced automotive professional having spent more than 25 years in senior roles at Daimler AG, the German-based global automotive OEM. He is currently Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, a position he has held since October 2013. He is also acting Chief Technical Officer. He has established a successful track record of implementing business transformation in a competitive environment.

Under Tobias’ leadership, Mercedes-AMG has more than doubled its product portfolio and quadrupled the number of AMG units sold, with a clear pipeline of further expansion opportunities, especially in electrification of powertrains in the performance segment. Tobias’ focus on operating and manufacturing efficiency has delivered significant margin expansion. This strong financial performance was supported by the introduction of a clear brand management strategy, which delivered a measurable increase in brand value and awareness.

Aston Martin have struggled over the last few years, hopefully this new CEO will be able to turn things around for the company.

Source Aston Martin

