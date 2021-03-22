Astell & Kern USB-C Dual DAC Cable pre-orders open $149

The Astell & Kern USB-C Dual DAC Cable has been designed as an extension of existing Astell&Kern DAP lines and offers a USB-C connection, supporting the latest Android-based smartphones as well as Windows and Mac computers. The Astell&Kern USB-C Dual DAC Cable has been designed to provide the “signature Astell&Kern sound” to your devices for a reasonable price and supports both 3-pole and 4-pole 3.5mm plugs. Astell & Kern explain a little more about the inspiration behind the new addition to their product line which is now available to preorder priced at $149.

“Smartphone manufacturers are removing headphone jacks from their products. Without a headphone jack, how do you listen to music on your smartphone with the headphones and earphones you currently own? As streaming services begin to support high-quality, high-resolution audio, are wireless earphones and headphones able to provide the full audio playback experience? How can you enjoy high-quality music playback or games with dynamic and realistic sound on your computer without an expensive high-end sound card? Our development team set out to create a product that would answer these questions.

In order to create a small device, micro resistors and tantalum capacitors, exclusively created for Astell&Kern were used. These same capacitors, which are used by AK DAPs, optimize the audio circuit to suppress power fluctuations, creating a USB DAC that provides stable operation and superb audio performance.Astell&Kern’s expertise in audio circuit design has allowed us to create a complex and highly integrated circuit chip on a small, six-layer PCB the size of 14 x 41 mm.

The dual CS43198 DACs are paired with an independent analog amplifier, designed to provide true audio playback so you can feel the live, warm and clear sound as intended, without distortion. This is possible based on years of Astell&Kern’s expertise in AMP design. Although it is a small and simple cable type external DAC, it is able to sufficiently drive high impedance headphones with a 2Vrms (Condition No Load) output level.”

Specifications and to preorder the Astell&Kern USB-C Dual DAC Cable jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : Astell & Kern

