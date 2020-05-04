Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collector’s Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available to preorder and a the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collectors Edition has been revealed. The $200 Collector’s Edition is available exclusively at the Ubisoft Store and is available to pre-order now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.



“Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you’ll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan’s new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla. England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?”

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major installment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin’s Creed series, and a successor to the 2018 game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Set in 873 AD, the game recounts an alternative history to the Viking invasion of Britain. The player controls Eivor, a Viking raider who becomes embroiled in the conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins and the Templar Order.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, PC and next generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles in time for the holiday season of 2020. For more details on the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collectors Edition now available to pre-order for €200 or $200.

The Collector’s Edition bundles all of the Ultimate Edition content–base game, pre-order bonuses, season pass, and Ultimate Pack–and adds a bunch of physical goodies:

– Ultimate Edition of the game with pre-order bonuses

– Replica statue of Eivor and her longship (30 cm)

– Steelbook (exclusive to Ubisoft Store)

– Collector’s case with unique artwork

– Statuette of Eivor with his Raven and Dane axe (5 cm)

– 3 exclusive lithographs showcasing concept art for the game

– Selected soundtrack

– Numbered certificate of authenticity

Source : Eurogamer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals