Assassin’s Creed Shadows brings new stealthy combat

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to redefine the gaming franchise with its new innovative combat and stealth mechanics. Launching on November 15 2024, the game has already generated significant buzz with a 13-minute gameplay reveal at Ubisoft Forward. This latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed series introduces players to Yasuke and Naoe, two characters with distinct abilities that promise to offer a fresh and engaging experience.

Key Takeaways Launch Date: November 15

New Combat Mechanics: Destructible armor, posture attacks, multiweapon combat

Stealth Features: Prone crawling, corner peeking, light extinguishing, grappling hook

Dynamic Seasons and Weather: Affects gameplay and stealth tactics

Available Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon, Windows PC, iPad (later date)

Preorder and Early Access: Available now, with early access for special editions and Ubisoft+ Premium subscribers

Innovative Combat Mechanics

Assassin’s Creed Shadows introduces a new level of depth to combat. Players will experience destructible armor, which adds a layer of strategy as they decide whether to target weak points or go for a full-on assault. The game also features devastating but risky posture attacks, which can turn the tide of battle but leave the player vulnerable if mistimed. Multiweapon combat allows for a variety of fighting styles, making each encounter unique and challenging.

Yasuke, one of the main characters, exemplifies these new combat mechanics. Armed with a powerful kanabo, Yasuke can crush his foes with massive swings before engaging in a duel of katanas. This blend of brute force and finesse offers a dynamic combat experience that keeps players on their toes.

Advanced Stealth Gameplay

Stealth has always been a cornerstone of the Assassin’s Creed series, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes it to the next level. Naoe, the stealthiest Assassin yet, comes equipped with a host of tools designed for silent and unseen movement. She can go prone and crawl through tall grass, peek around corners, and extinguish lights to blend into the shadows. Her grappling hook allows for swift and silent traversal, while her kusarigama enables her to assassinate targets from a distance.

The game’s dynamic seasons and weather further enhance the stealth experience. For instance, infiltrating at night makes Naoe harder to detect, especially when rain muffles her movements. Seasonal changes also impact gameplay; in spring, she can hide in bushes and sneak underwater, but in winter, frozen ponds and bare bushes present new challenges.

Pricing and Availability

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available for preorder now and will launch on November 15. The game will be available on multiple platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Macs with Apple silicon via the Mac App Store, and Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. The game will also be coming to iPad at a later date.

Players who purchase the Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, or Collector Edition, or have a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription, can enjoy the game three days early on November 12. For a limited time, new subscribers to Ubisoft+ Premium – Yearly can get four months free and play Assassin’s Creed Shadows Ultimate Edition three days early. This offer lasts until July 11.

Additional Features and Interests

Beyond its groundbreaking combat and stealth mechanics, Assassin’s Creed Shadows offers a rich, immersive world with dynamic seasons and weather that affect gameplay. The game also promises a compelling storyline, intricate character development, and stunning visuals that bring the world of feudal Japan to life.

For those interested in exploring more about the game, Ubisoft has provided a detailed gameplay walkthrough breakdown with Game Director Charles Benoit and Art Director Thierry Dansereau. This breakdown offers deeper insights into the game’s mechanics, story, and artistic direction.

In summary, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is poised to be a game-changer in the action-adventure genre. With its innovative gameplay mechanics, dynamic world, and rich narrative, it promises to offer an unparalleled gaming experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series or new to the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a title worth keeping an eye on.



