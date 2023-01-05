ASRock Phantom gaming monitors showcased at CES 2023

At CES 2023 this week ASRock has introduced its new range of Phantom gaming monitors offering gamers sizes ranging from 27 inches up to 34 inches in size. A couple of different aspect ratios are available 16:9 and 21:9 depending on your preference offering resolutions from Full HD up to WQHD 3440 x 1440 pixels. If refresh rates are your thing and your be pleased to know that the ASRock Phantom gaming monitors offer rates from 165 Hz up to 240 Hz with refresh rates as low as 1 ms.

“ASRock is excited to launch the new Phantom Gaming monitors at CES 2023,” said Chris Lee, Vice President of ASRock Motherboard & Gaming Monitor Business Unit. “Every gamer desires perfectly smooth gameplay and peak performance, we expect to provide an advanced gaming gear for gamers to conquer the battlefield.”

ASRock Phantom gaming monitors

Gameplay without Limits

Most of the Phantom Gaming monitors support AMD FreeSync Premium. AMD FreeSync Premium levels up users gaming experience with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency. In addition, the Phantom Gaming monitor line-up comes with HDR technology to offer users vivid gameplay with more detail and better color accuracy.

Stable Wi-Fi Signal, Smooth Gaming Experience

The high-end models of Phantom Gaming monitor are equipped with the exclusive design of Integrated Wi-Fi Antenna. By connecting the built-in Wi-Fi antenna to your PC, the Wi-Fi signal will be no longer masked by the desk. Moreover, the antenna is compatible with Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E/7 and offers 7 dBi peak gain that improves the PC’s Wi-Fi signal, and helps gamers to enjoy fluid gameplay without latency.

Make Your Style on PG Mini-OLED

Each of the gamers is unique, and their gaming gear should be able to reflect their personality characteristics. The flagship PG34WQ15R3A Phantom Gaming monitor features a 1.3-inch OLED display on the monitor stand, allowing gamers to customize images or GIFs on it. It’s time to show your style.

Source : ASRock





