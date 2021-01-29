ASRock has launched a new mini PC this month in the form of the Jupiter X300, a small 1 L form factor PC supporting AMD Ryzen 4000G Series processors and up to 64 GB fast DDR4-3200 MHz memory. Pap connectivity on the ASRock Jupiter X300 mini PC comes in the form of dual USB Type-C ports, six USB Type-A connectors as well as three simultaneous display outputs which include DisplayPort, HDMI, and D-Sub.

The Jupiter X300 is also available equipped with DASH LAN and TPM function for Enterprise Solutions if required. “Jupiter X300 provides perfect expandability with only 1L of size, a PCIe Gen3 Ultra M.2 (2280) SSD slot, a 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gb/s hard drive bay, and a M.2 Key-E slot for Wi-Fi module.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASRock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

– AM4 Socket APUs, up to 65Watts

– AMD X300 Chipset – 178 x 178 x 34mm / 1.07L

– 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

– 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1

– 2 x USB 2.0

– DisplayPort, HDMI, D-Sub

– M.2 (2280) slot for SSD (PCIe / SATA 6Gb)

– M.2 (2230) slot for Wi-Fi

– 2W Speaker, TPM V2.0

– Support DASH Standard

Source : ASRock : TPU

