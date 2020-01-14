ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards

Following on from the hardware unveiled at CES 2020 this week by ASRock such as the ASRock Hyper Quad M.2 PCIe 4.0 Expansion Card and Jupiter A320 mini PC. ASRock has also announced the arrival of its Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger Series graphics cards.

The new arrivals to the ASRock range use AMD 7 nm Radeon RX 5600 XT GPUs, with 6 GB 192-bit GDDR6 video memory, plus support for the PCI Express 4.0 bus standard, as well as the latest thermal design and excellent default GPU/VRAM clock settings, says ASRock. Perfect for 1080p gaming if that’s your required resolution base the three new graphics cards are all equipped with AMD 7 nm Radeon RX 5600 XT GPUs.

“Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D3 6G OC graphics card’s default GPU game/boost clock reaches 1560/ up to 1620 MHz respectively; Radeon RX 5600 XT Phantom Gaming D2 6G OC graphics card’s default GPU game/boost clock, respectively reaching 1495/ up to 1620 MHz; and the default GPU game/boost clock of Radeon RX 5600 XT Challenger D 6G OC graphics card also reaches 1460/ up to 1620 MHz settings. Otherwise, they all have 6 GB 192-bit GDDR6 video memory, and also support the latest PCI Express 4.0 bus standard. These advanced specifications allow ASRock Radeon RX 5600 XT series graphics cards to provide an excellent 1080p gaming performance experience.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always, in the meantime jump over to the ASRock website For more information.

Source: ASRock

