AROMA 59 capsule reinvents fragrance packaging

The unique AROMA 59 fragrance has been inspired by the calmness and power of nature and takes the form of a solid fragrance capsule. Launched via Kickstarter the unique fragrance is packaged in a smooth capsule that slides open to reveal a solidified fragrance which can be applied to the skin.

Designed and created by the team at the Orijin Design Company based in San Francisco California and Vancouver Canada. “Orijin, we strive to slow things down and intentionally think about designs and systems that can be made better.” Early bird pledges are now available for the fragrance capsule project from roughly $52 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

AROMA 59 fragrance capsule

“After two years of development, we’ve formulated our first line of fragrances that represent the power and calmness of nature, right at your fingertips. But we’re changing the way its traditionally presented – a fragrance that is no longer in a liquid state, but rather, in a natural solid state. “

If the AROMA 59 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the AROMA 59 fragrance capsule project watch the promotional video below.

“Since ancient times perfume has always been a distinctive element in almost every culture around the world. Our goal was to use natural materials to provide an experience of transcending one’s current environment into the natural worlds we’ve meticulously created. “

“All the way down to Aroma | 59’s DNA, our scents have been thoughtfully formulated with natural materials to smell fantastic without being overbearing on the senses (like many commercial fragrances our there). With Aroma | 59, our solid based formula is softer and more intimate. With an alcohol-free, natural anhydrous wax base that quite literally melts onto your skin with the warmth of your body, it holds the fragrance closer, making it a subtle part of you. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the fragrance capsule, jump over to the official AROMA 59 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

