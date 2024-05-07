GIGAIPC PICO-ITX boards with ARM SoC

GIGAIPC, a company renowned for its innovative approach to compact computing has this week introduced its new PICO-ITX series boards with ARM SoC. These single-board computers are designed to deliver robust performance in a remarkably small form factor, measuring just 100 mm x 72 mm. This makes them ideal for applications where space is at a premium, but performance cannot be compromised.

PICO-G350A & PICO-G350B

The series includes several models, each tailored to specific needs and requirements. The PICO-G350A and PICO-G350B, for instance, are equipped with an ARM SoC and MediaTek MT8365 Arm Quad-Core Cortex-A53 processor. This combination ensures not only low power consumption but also impressive processing power, making these boards suitable for a wide range of applications, from smart retail to industrial automation.

For those seeking even greater performance, the PICO-N97A model features an Intel Processor N97. This board is particularly well-suited for Industry 4.0 applications, thanks to its ability to operate in harsh environments, low power consumption, and extensive I/O options.

Potential of Compact Computing

The implications of compact embedded SBCs like the PICO-ITX series are far-reaching. These boards have the potential to transform a wide range of industries, from healthcare and digital media to edge computing and smart cities.

In the healthcare sector, for example, compact SBCs can be used to develop intelligent medical devices that are smaller, more efficient, and easier to deploy. This could lead to significant improvements in patient care, particularly in remote or resource-limited settings.

Similarly, in the realm of smart cities, compact SBCs can play a crucial role in allowing the deployment of intelligent infrastructure. From traffic management systems to environmental monitoring devices, these boards can help cities become more efficient, sustainable, and responsive to the needs of their citizens.

ARM PICO-ITX Boards

As technology continues to evolve, it is clear that compact computing will play an increasingly important role in shaping our future. With companies like GIGAIPC leading the charge, we can expect to see even more innovative solutions in the years to come.

For those interested in exploring the full potential of compact embedded computing, there are countless opportunities to delve deeper into related areas such as IoT device development, advanced robotics, and smart city infrastructure. By doing so, we can not only gain a deeper understanding of these technologies but also contribute to the development of new and exciting applications that have the potential to transform our world.



