Arkham Horror Mother’s Embrace PC gameplay revealed

Developer and publisher Asmodee Digital has this week revealed the first gameplay of its new PC role-playing game inspired by the award-winning board game franchise, Arkham Horror. The Mother’s Embrace PC game offers players an investigation game served with turn-based combat, set in the cult universe of H.P. Lovecraft. “Plunge into an original story written by Fantasy Flight Interactive’s official writers and explore the American Roaring Twenties.”

“The year is 1926, and a professor of astronomy is found dead in her mansion, the apparent victim of a heinous murder. Players must pick from 12 of the most iconic protagonists from the Arkham Horror universe, each with a unique skill set, and assemble a team of investigators to uncover the secrets behind this mysterious death.”

“As investigators face off against Lovecraftian horrors, they will descend deeper into the depths of madness, affecting their level of sanity and causing traumas that will impact the course of their investigation. Along with facing curious science, living nightmares, and a sinister cult, players will combat an array of enemies in turn-based combat, all while attempting to retain their sanity. Developed by Artefacts Studio and featuring an original story, Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace plunges players into the engrossing pulp world of 1920s America to combat unseen supernatural and psychological horrors true to the Lovecraftian spirit. Care about your sanity and make the right choices… the Old Ones are preparing their return. Madness begins when reality departs.”

Unfortunately no confirmed release date has been announced as yet by Asmodee Digital but the sooner more information becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always. Although expect the Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace PC game to launch sometime during the first quarter of 2021.

Source : Eurogamer : Steam

