Offering the traditional tools of Shodo in a compact carry case the Aritayaki Yoshida Japanese calligraphy set has this month launched via Kickstarter and already met its required pledge goal with still 44 days remaining containing everything you need including brush, ink stone, ink and paper the kit allows you to enjoy the art of calligraphy wherever you may be. The ink that is included in this set, is an ink that lets you see only a slight amount of colour when used, created in Suzuka City, a city that is well known for creating ink for Japanese Calligraphy and producing some of the highest quality ink made through traditional methods.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Aritayaki Yoshida Japanese campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Aritayaki Yoshida Japanese calligraphy set project play the promotional video below.

“Maybe you’ve seen Asian calligraphy, be it Japanese or Chinese, and always wished to be able to write your name in that style! Well we’re here to help fill that hole and bring you back from a digital medium to the analogue, to give you the chance to pick up a Japanese style Calligraphy brush and learn how to write your name in Japanese characters! “

“With the compact Aritayaki Yoshida Calligraphy Set, you can take it anywhere, with clean up also being extremely easy, making you be able to pull out and show off to all your friends, or even just take it to a cafe or on a trip and practice to your heart’s content! With the help of makers in Aritayaki, one of Japan’s most famous porcelain producing areas, we have been able to make this amazing compact portable set unique! This set is actually 9 years in the making and we are proud to finally be able to present it to you! “

“On each of the inkstones, we will also be including Japanese inspired patterns for you to enjoy and find inspiration! We want you to think of these images when you let your imagination flow! We also know that for many Westerners, Japanese is an unfamiliar language and the writing style can look daunting, so we will be including a special thin traditional Japanese towel, a tenugui, that includes a rough transliteration of english phonics to certain Japanese Kanji(Japanese Characters that hold meaning).”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the calligraphy set, jump over to the official Aritayaki Yoshida Japanese crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals