Ultimate portable camping kitchen set

Campers looking for a comprehensive camping kitchen set contained in a portable hard outer protective case, may be interested in the new Warden Outdoors campaign launched via Kickstarter this month for the Ultimate Camping Kitchen Set. Consisting of 36 pieces of essential camping cookware the components are dishwasher safe, rustproof and constructed from foodgrade stainless steel. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $250 or £208 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The K.U.B (Kitchen Utensil Box) is a portable camping kitchen set full of 36 functional items for nearly all the cooking and eating needs of a Car Camper, RVer, Overlander, or Picnicker. It’s packed with food-grade stainless steel utensils, plates, cups and bowls, a deep-dish frying pan, kettle, grill grate and even a nylon table cover! We’ve made it all fit inside a custom designed, compact, high-impact ABS box – with wheels – that’s smaller than your average camping cooler.”

Assuming that the funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the project view the promotional video below.

“We’re avid outdoorsmen ourselves. That’s why we focused on manufacturing the most pivotal gear. The way we look at it, all campers have a flashlight, why add that if we can’t make it the best? But you know what we can control and make the best…you guessed it, the everyday kitchen gear that makes the difference between a bad trip and a great one.”

“We’re family men at Warden Outdoors. But that doesn’t mean you can’t be the “Host with the Most” among friends. While others are packing in bags and boxes of gear, it’ll take you all but 5 minutes to strap the K.U.B to the roof rack and tap your watch waiting for everyone to ‘Tetris’ their gear into fitting. “

Source : Kickstarter

