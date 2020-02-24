Mozy outdoor thermal wrap designed for the outdoors

Mozy is a unique thermal wrap specifically designed to help keep you “warm and cosy” while outdoors. Whether sitting or walking the lightweight and durable Mozy thermal wrap allows you to enjoy those special moments while remaining warm and comfortable. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique features, design and thermal properties of the Mozy.

Early bird pledges are available from $69 or roughly £54 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2020.

“The patent-pending, engineered design of the wrap features Sustained Heat Retention to prevent convective heat loss and keeps body temperatures from dropping in the cold or windy weather. The durable outer shell material and fleece-lined interior with concealed elastics helps hug Mozy close to your body.”

“As weather conditions can often change at a moment’s notice, Mozy’s Infinitely Adjustable Warmth™ gives you the ability to quickly adjust your level of warmth while you wear it. You can choose to wear Mozy at your waist, you can seal it halfway down, or you can fasten it snuggly all the way to your shoes. Choose how warm you want to be.”

Source : Kickstarter

