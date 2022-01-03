Arduino Week 2022 confirmed for March 21-26

The official Arduino team have this week confirmed that this years Arduino Week 2022 will take place later this month between March 21-26th 2022. It is a first time the annual celebration will continue for an entire week and the team are now looking for organizers to help celebrate the occasion.

“If you’re planning on hosting your own Arduino Week event, click the button below to send in an application. Once approved, you’ll be listed on the Arduino Week website as an official organizer!“

Arduino Week 2022

“Arduino Week takes place between 21-26 March, 2022, marking the first time we’ve expanded the birthday celebration into a full week of talks, events, launches and presentations. We’re reserving the last day of the week (Saturday, 26th March) for these community-driven events; putting the spotlight on your celebrations for the big finale. We recently wrapped up the call for speakers, after we received a huge number of pitches and ideas for people who wanted to take part in the official Arduino Week event. Now we want to hear all about any events you’re planning to help us raise awareness and have fun with open-source hardware, software and services!”

“We’re building up a map of all the Arduino Week events that the global community is hosting this year, and we want to add a pin for yours. It can be online, in person, or a hybrid of the two, so there’s ample opportunity for anyone and everyone to take part. All we need in the application form are a few details about what you’ve got planned. Where it’s at, what kind of online presence it’ll have, and perhaps most importantly of all, what’s on the agenda.”

Source : AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals