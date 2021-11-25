Arduino UNO Mini Limited Edition board now available to preorder

Arduino enthusiasts may be interested to know that the official Arduino website has today opened preorders for the Arduino UNO Mini Limited Edition microcontroller board. The UNO Mini Limited Edition board has been created to celebrate over 10 million units have been sold of the original Arduino UNO first launched back in 2010.

It’s not just the stylish black and gold design that makes the Arduino UNO Mini Limited Edition board so desirable, but alos that each board individually numbered. The UNO Mini Limited Edition is available for pre-order right now here on the Arduino Store, and will be available from all your favorite electronics suppliers very soon.

“First and foremost, this is an UNO like any other. It’s (almost) the same specs, with the same processor, pinouts and performance that made the UNO so popular. But there are a couple of cool tweaks we think you’ll love.

Probably one of the first things you noticed was that the USB port has been updated to USB-C. An update we’re confident you’ll appreciate, and not just because it helps with the reduced form factor. Most of us have an abundance of spare USB-C cables kicking around these days, so it’s decidedly more convenient.

And then there’s the form factor. The UNO Rev 3 is, more or less, the same size as its predecessors, dating back to the original design. As you expect, the UNO Mini Limited Edition is a quarter of the size of the original footprint, measuring 34.2mm x 26.7mm x 8mm. It’s impossible to guess how many projects that equates to. Just like us, many of you will have owned a lot of UNOs over the last decade, and some of those will have been used in multiple projects. Can you still remember your first UNO, or your first UNO project? Share them with us!”

Source : AB

