Arduino Pro welcomes new System Integrators Partner : Patti Engineering

It has been announced this week that Arduino Pro has teamed up with Patti Engineering to enhance the digital transformation of manufacturing processes. This collaboration is a key component of the Arduino Pro System Integrators Partnership Program, which is designed to incorporate Arduino technologies into professional projects, thereby elevating manufacturing productivity and quality.

Manufacturers are currently navigating the shift towards Industry 4.0, a movement characterized by the integration of digital technologies into all areas of business. With the guidance of Patti Engineering, manufacturers can leverage the expertise of both companies to implement cutting-edge digital solutions that streamline production and improve operational efficiency. This partnership is poised to assist manufacturers in adopting advanced technologies that are essential for staying competitive in today’s fast-paced market.

Industry 4.0 is transforming the way companies manufacture, improve and distribute their products. Manufacturers are integrating new technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and analytics, and AI and machine learning into their production facilities and throughout their operations.

One of the key areas of focus for this partnership is the enhancement of production lines through the use of robotics. Patti Engineering’s proficiency in robotics is expected to lead to more efficient and reliable manufacturing operations. By integrating robotic systems, manufacturers can look forward to increased productivity and consistent product quality, which are critical factors for success in the industry.

Arduino Pro

Another crucial aspect of modern manufacturing is the control system that governs automated processes. Patti Engineering brings a wealth of experience in working with top manufacturers to optimize production through sophisticated control systems. The collaboration with Arduino Pro will provide tailored solutions that align with the specific needs of manufacturers, enhancing control and flexibility in their operations.

The issue of material visibility and tracking is also addressed through this partnership. Misplaced materials can result in significant costs for manufacturers. Patti Engineering’s asset tracking solutions offer improved visibility and traceability of materials throughout the production process. By employing the latest technologies, manufacturers can ensure accuracy and accountability, which are vital for maintaining high standards of production.

Patti Engineering

The strategic alliance between Arduino Pro and Patti Engineering is a concerted effort to drive innovation and technological advancement in the manufacturing sector. This collaboration is set to unlock new possibilities and establish benchmarks for manufacturing excellence. It represents a commitment to fostering a culture of innovation that can propel the industry forward.

“We believe that Patti Engineering’s wealth of experience and proficiency in Industry 4.0, robotics, control systems integration, and asset tracking will bring unparalleled value to our community,” Paul Kaeley, Strategic Sales Advisor to Arduino commented. “Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and driving innovation in the world of technology and manufacturing.”

Furthermore, the expansion of the Arduino Pro System Integrators Partnership Program through the inclusion of Patti Engineering not only extends Arduino Pro’s reach but also reinforces its commitment to enabling the professional community to utilize technology for sophisticated and advanced applications. This program is a testament to Arduino Pro’s dedication to the professional application of its technologies across various projects.

The partnership between Arduino Pro and Patti Engineering marks a critical step towards achieving comprehensive Industry 4.0 capabilities for manufacturers. By drawing on the combined expertise of these leaders in technology and engineering, manufacturers are well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing evolution of the industry. The future of manufacturing is being shaped by increased connectivity, efficiency, and innovation, and this partnership is at the forefront of that transformation.



