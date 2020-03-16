Arduino Precision 9 Degree of Freedom (9-DoF) sensor

Adafruit has announced the availability of its new Precision 9 Degree of Freedom (9-DoF) sensor, making it available to purchase for $14.95. The small sensor has been designed to provide high quality motion direction and orientation sensing and is the perfect addition to your next Arduino project. The small breakout board contains two chips that sit side-by-side to provide 9 degrees of full-motion data, Adafruit explained a little more.

“The board includes an LSM6DSOX, a 6-DoF IMU accelerometer + gyro. The 3-axis accelerometer can tell you which direction is down towards the Earth (by measuring gravity) or how fast the board is accelerating in 3D space. The 3-axis gyroscope can measure spin and twist. This new sensor from ST has very low gyro zero rate and noise, compared to the MPU6050 or even LSM6DS33 so it’s excellent for orientation fusion usage: you’ll get less drift and faster responses.

The LSM6DSOX has flexible data rates and ranges. For the accelerometer: ±2/±4/±8/±16 g at 1.6 Hz to 6.7KHz update rate. For the gyroscope: ±125/±250/±500/±1000/±2000 dps at 12.5 Hz to 6.7 KHz. There’s also some nice extras, such as built in tap detection, activity detection, pedometer/step counter and a programmable finite state machine / machine learning core that can perform some basic gesture recognition.”

Source : Adafruit

