Arduino Nano 33 BLE Rev2 microcontroller development board powered by nRF52840

If like me you enjoy using the range of Arduino development boards to create a wide variety of different projects. You will be pleased to know that a new microcontroller board has been launched this week in the form of the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Rev2, priced at €22,80. The latest addition to the Arduino Nano series, is packed with features that are sure to excite both hobbyists and professionals. This small yet powerful board is designed to elevate a wide range of projects, from simple DIY endeavors to complex robotic systems.

Despite its small size, the Nano 33 BLE Rev2 is a robust board. It retains the compact Arduino Nano form factor but now includes support for 3.3-V components, making it compatible with a broader range of devices. One of the most notable new features is the nine-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). This IMU combines an accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer to provide precise motion tracking, which is essential for projects that require accurate movement detection.

Wireless connectivity is a breeze with the board’s Bluetooth 5 Low Energy module, which includes an internal antenna for easy data transmission. The integration with the ArduinoBLE library simplifies the process of connecting your projects to the internet or other devices. For those who are more comfortable with Python, the Nano 33 BLE Rev2 supports MicroPython, allowing you to take advantage of the Python standard library for efficient coding.

At the heart of the Nano 33 BLE Rev2 is the nRF52840 microcontroller, which comes with 1MB of CPU Flash Memory. The board runs on the Arm Mbed OS, an open-source operating system that works seamlessly with Arduino APIs. This combination provides a development environment that is both advanced and user-friendly, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

The transition to the MP2322 power supply component is a significant upgrade, offering improved stability and performance. This means that your projects will operate more reliably, giving you peace of mind as you work on your creations. Additionally, the Nano 33 BLE Rev2 is designed to be backward compatible with the previous Nano’s sketches, and there’s a dedicated tutorial to help you integrate your existing projects with the new board.

The design of the Nano 33 BLE Rev2 is forward-thinking, with additional pads and test points for USB and SWD connections. The inclusion of a VUSB soldering jumper allows you to activate the VUSB pin when necessary. If you’re looking to expand your sensor capabilities, the Nano 33 BLE Rev2 offers a clear path to upgrade to the Nano 33 BLE Sense Rev2.

The release of the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Rev2 is a clear indication of Arduino’s focus on innovation and its responsiveness to the needs of its user base. This new board encapsulates the idea of combining a small footprint with powerful features, providing a versatile platform for anyone looking to bring their creative ideas to life. With its precision, flexibility, and power, the Nano 33 BLE Rev2 is poised to redefine what’s possible in the world of electronics.

Exploring the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Rev2’s Advanced Features

The Arduino Nano 33 BLE Rev2 is a significant leap forward in the world of microcontroller boards, designed to empower a diverse array of projects with its advanced capabilities. Despite its diminutive size, this board is a powerhouse, offering a suite of features that cater to both the novice hobbyist and the seasoned professional. Its compact form factor is a hallmark of the Arduino Nano series, yet it does not compromise on functionality, providing a versatile tool for a wide range of applications.

One of the standout features of the Nano 33 BLE Rev2 is its nine-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU). This sensor is a fusion of an accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer, which together enable the board to detect orientation, acceleration, and magnetic fields with high precision. This makes it an ideal choice for projects that require detailed motion tracking, such as drones, wearables, or gesture-controlled devices. The inclusion of this IMU opens up new possibilities for developers to create more interactive and responsive systems.

Wireless Connectivity and Programming Flexibility

The board’s Bluetooth 5 Low Energy module is a game-changer for wireless communication, providing a reliable and energy-efficient way to connect devices. The module comes with an internal antenna, which simplifies the design process by eliminating the need for external components. This feature is particularly beneficial for projects that require remote control or data exchange, such as home automation systems or health monitoring devices.

For developers who prefer Python, the Nano 33 BLE Rev2’s support for MicroPython is a significant advantage. This allows users to leverage the extensive Python standard library, which can greatly streamline coding and reduce development time. MicroPython support also makes the board more accessible to a broader audience, including those who may be more familiar with Python than traditional Arduino programming languages.

Powerful Hardware and Backward Compatibility

At the core of the Nano 33 BLE Rev2 is the nRF52840 microcontroller, equipped with 1MB of CPU Flash Memory. This microcontroller is the driving force behind the board’s impressive performance, capable of handling complex tasks with ease. The board’s operation is further enhanced by the Arm Mbed OS, an open-source operating system that integrates seamlessly with Arduino APIs, offering a sophisticated yet user-friendly development environment.

The transition to the MP2322 power supply component marks a significant improvement in the board’s stability and performance. This ensures that projects powered by the Nano 33 BLE Rev2 will run smoothly and reliably, which is crucial for applications where consistent operation is critical. The board’s backward compatibility with previous Nano sketches and the availability of dedicated tutorials facilitate a smooth integration process for those looking to upgrade their existing projects. For more information, full specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Arduino store.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals