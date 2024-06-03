Running Arduino and MicroPython side-by-side on multi-core microcontrollers

The world of microcontrollers is set to experience a significant shift with the upcoming release of MicroPython v1.23, which will introduce support for Asymmetric Multiprocessing (AMP) on multi-core microcontrollers. This groundbreaking advancement, built upon the industry-standard OpenAMP framework, empowers developers and hobbyists to run an Arduino sketch and a MicroPython program concurrently on multi-core modules. By allowing seamless communication between the two environments, this update unlocks a vast array of possibilities for innovative projects and applications.

The integration of Arduino and MicroPython on multi-core microcontrollers offers several key benefits. Firstly, it allows developers to leverage the simplicity and ease of use of MicroPython while simultaneously tapping into the extensive library ecosystem of Arduino. This combination provides a powerful toolset for rapid prototyping and development, catering to both beginners and experienced programmers alike.

Moreover, the ability to run Arduino and MicroPython programs simultaneously on separate cores of a multi-core microcontroller opens up new avenues for parallel processing and task optimization. This can lead to improved performance, responsiveness, and energy efficiency in embedded systems, making it particularly valuable for applications such as robotics, IoT devices, and real-time control systems.

Seamless Communication with Remote Procedure Calls (RPC)

One of the standout features of the MicroPython v1.23 update is the utilization of Remote Procedure Calls (RPC) to assist communication between Arduino and MicroPython. RPC allows functions in one environment to be called and executed from the other, allowing a seamless exchange of data and control between the two.

The RPC mechanism in MicroPython v1.23 is designed to be minimal and user-friendly, with a straightforward API that simplifies the process of invoking remote functions and handling their results. This abstraction layer eliminates the need for developers to delve into the complexities of inter-core communication, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Furthermore, the RPC implementation in MicroPython is fully compatible with Arduino’s RPC library, ensuring a consistent and standardized approach to remote procedure calls across both environments. This compatibility enables developers to leverage existing Arduino libraries and code snippets with minimal modifications, saving time and effort in the development process.

Supported Boards and Pricing

The MicroPython v1.23 release, with its AMP support, will be available for a range of popular multi-core microcontroller boards. These include the Arduino GIGA R1 WiFi, Portenta H7, and Nicla Vision. Each of these boards offers unique features and capabilities, catering to different project requirements and budgets.

The Arduino GIGA R1 WiFi, priced at $72.50, combines a powerful multi-core processor with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, making it suitable for IoT applications and wireless communication projects. The Portenta H7, available at $103.40, offers high performance and flexibility, with a dual-core ARM Cortex-M7 and Cortex-M4 processor, along with a range of peripherals and expansion options.

For computer vision and AI applications, the Nicla Vision, priced at $95.00, provides a compact and feature-rich solution. It integrates a camera module, an AI accelerator, and a multi-core processor, allowing developers to build intelligent vision-based systems with ease.

Exploring Further Possibilities

The introduction of AMP support in MicroPython v1.23 is just the beginning of a new era in multi-core microcontroller programming. Developers and enthusiasts can dive deeper into the possibilities offered by this update by exploring the dual-core tutorial section on using MicroPython with the RPC library, available on the Arduino Docs website.

Beyond the immediate applications, the benefits of multi-core processing in embedded systems are vast and far-reaching. From improved energy efficiency and real-time performance to enhanced multitasking capabilities, the potential use cases are limited only by the imagination of the developer community.

Moreover, the OpenAMP framework, which forms the foundation of MicroPython’s AMP support, offers a robust and standardized approach to asymmetric multiprocessing. Developers interested in more advanced applications can explore the intricacies of OpenAMP and leverage its capabilities to build sophisticated multi-core systems.

As the world of embedded systems continues to evolve, the integration of Arduino and MicroPython on multi-core microcontrollers represents a significant step forward. With the upcoming release of MicroPython v1.23, developers and hobbyists alike can unlock new possibilities, push the boundaries of what's achievable, and create innovative solutions that harness the power of multi-core processing.

