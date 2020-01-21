Arduino Fundamentals Certification Exam is now available in Spanish and Italian

Makers, developers and electronic enthusiasts may be interested to know that the Arduino certification exam is now available in Spanish and Italian. Arduino Fundamentals is an online exam that provides official certification on your knowledge of Arduino related electronics, programming and physical computing.

“For enthusiasts, the Fundamentals Exam is the first tier in the Arduino Certification Program (ACP), designed to test entrants knowledge in Arduino-related electronics, programming, and physical computing. The exam is available for everyone interested in officially certifying their skills and knowledge on Arduino, that could, for example, be referred to in a resume for academic or professional purposes.

Get your students, colleagues and friends certified! The Fundamentals Exam is now also open to schools, academic institutions, universities, and companies that are interested in getting their students and employees officially certified! The Fundamentals Certification offers the right balance of academic excellence and real world skills to give students the confidence and motivation they need to succeed both in educational and professional environments. It is a great opportunity for companies who are interested in certifying their employees to refresh and add new skills to their repertoire.”

