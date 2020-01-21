Arduino Engineering Kit nominated for Bett Award 2020

IT teachers and Arduino enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Arduino Engineering Kit has been nominated as a BETT Awards 2020 finalist in the “Higher Education or Further Education Digital Services” category. The Bett Awards have been created to celebrate the inspiring creativity and innovation that can be found throughout technology for education, says Bett. “The awards form an integral part of Bett each year, the world’s leading showcase of education technology solutions. The winners are seen to have excelled in ICT provision and support for nurseries, schools, colleges and special schools alike with a clear focus on what works in the classroom.”

The Arduino Engineering Kit has been developed in partnership with MathWorks and created with higher education engineering students in mind. The learn-by-doing kit provides “real world example usage scenarios to teach both the software and engineering fundamentals” for Robotics, Mechatronics, Control systems, Image and video processing and Physics and mathematics.

Arduino CEO Fabio Violante says: “We are delighted to feature a series of new Arduino Education programs at BETT 2020 which will expand STEAM learning for lower secondary to university students. Our technology, programming, and curriculum content are creative tools — just like brushes and paint — that students can use as they become part of our next generation of scientists and artists.”

The unique Arduino Engineering Kit is built on its own Education Learning Management System (LMS) with step-by-step instructions and lessons and comes supplied in a stackable toolbox for storage and reuse. Together with provides students with access to a dedicated e-learning platform and other materials as well as a one-year individual license for MATLAB and Simulink.

Source: AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals