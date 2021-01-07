PD Micro Arduino Pro Micro development board

PD Micro is the first Arduino-compatible board with USB Type-C Power Delivery, which allows your project to make use of voltages from 5-20 V. It’s perfect for projects that would require separate power sources if your control board only outputs 3.3 or 5 V – such as those involving motor control or high-power LEDs. The output voltage can be controlled with Arduino sketches using our new library. And it’s all open source.

“Protect your target device and power it only when negotiated power is ready and meets target levels of voltage and current. PD Micro has an on-board 30 V 10.4 A P-channel MOSFET load switch, controlled by MCU. This also allows the user to do programmable power sequence, like a power-timing circuit. “The PD Micro offers 5-20V of USB Power Delivery plus all the usual features of an Arduino Pro Micro including full breadboard compatibility” says Hackster News.”

The PD Micro is now available from $28 with free shipping throughout the US and worldwide shipping is available from $12.

“PD Micro is accompanied by our newly-implemented, simple, compact, USB Type-C power delivery library that allows you to set power delivery output levels through the Arduino IDE. While porting the code for PD Micro we ended up writing a library completely from scratch. The result is simple, compact, portable source code for USB Type-C device-only applications, which can be used on ATMega328 and ATmega32U4 controllers in addition to the PD Micro, itself.”

“Even if you don’t need to integrate other Arduino functionality into your project, PD Micro can work as a standalone, programmable USB Type-C PD trigger – delivering power directly. Target voltage and current can be programmed through Arduino IDE. There are 5 LEDs available for voltage level and 3 LEDs for current level, which provides a simple, unambiguous indication of current USB PD power status.”

Source : Crowd Supply

