Arduino and Silicon Labs partner to make Matter protocol more accessible

The official Arduino team responsible for creating awesome microcontrollers and a leading platform in the maker and educational communities, has joined forces with Silicon Labs, a prominent player in the world of microcontrollers and wireless chips. This collaboration is set to bring the Matter protocol, a new standard for smart home devices, into the Arduino environment. This move is significant because it promises to make cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technology more approachable for a wide range of users, from students and hobbyists to professional developers.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2024, the partnership made waves by unveiling a new, easy-to-use Arduino library for the Matter protocol. This library is designed to simplify the process of developing IoT projects. Alongside this, they announced the integration of the Arduino core with Silicon Labs microcontrollers, which now works smoothly with the Arduino Integrated Development Environment (IDE). This integration is a big deal because it makes it easier for people to create and use IoT applications, no matter their level of technical expertise.

Rob Shane, the Vice President of Global Mass Markets at Silicon Labs, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. He highlighted the benefits of combining Silicon Labs’ high-tech capabilities with Arduino’s user-friendly approach. This combination is expected to spur innovation in various areas, such as smart home technology, industrial IoT solutions, and educational projects.

Arduino and Silicon Labs

The Arduino community is encouraged to start experimenting with the Matter protocol right away. The new core is compatible with existing boards like the Silabs xG24 Explorer Kit and the Sparkfun Thing Plus Matter. These boards are available for early adopters who want to explore what Matter has to offer.

Glenn Samala, CEO of SparkFun, commented on the importance of bringing Matter into the Arduino world. He believes that this step is key to making IoT development more streamlined and fostering a more connected world.

Looking ahead to Arduino Day in 2024, there’s excitement about the introduction of a new member to the Nano board family. This new board will feature the SiLabs MGM240SD22VNA and is expected to make a significant impact on IoT development with its ease of use and advanced capabilities.

The partnership between Arduino and Silicon Labs is likely to have far-reaching effects for the Arduino community. By making advanced IoT technologies more widely available, it’s expected to spark a wave of creativity in various sectors, including smart homes, industrial IoT, and education.

This collaboration between Arduino and Silicon Labs, with the integration of the Matter protocol into the Arduino ecosystem, represents a major step forward in IoT development. It aims to provide a diverse group of users with the tools they need to create innovative IoT solutions, shaping the future of how devices and applications connect and interact.



