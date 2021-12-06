Arducon Arduino based radio ARDF transmitter controller

Arducon is an Arduino based ARDF transmitter controller specifically designed for for conducting amateur radio direction finding and is now available via Kickstarter. The unique piece of kit has been designed for active radio enthusiasts involved in the outdoor sport of Amateur Radio Direction Finding (ARDF). Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $50 or £38 (depending on current exchange rates).

“ARDF happens to be the most popular (only?) athletic radiosport in the world. Never heard of it? You’re not alone. But trust us, there are quite a few rabid fans out there! Check out this Wikipedia article to learn more. The sport of ARDF employs radio transmitters that are automatically controlled and timed with high precision. A transmitter controller is (you guessed it) what controls the transmitters: Turning them off-and-on at the right times and having them send specific Morse code signal patterns. Arducon does all those things, and much more.”

Arducon ARDF transmitter controller features

Supports all ARDF transmit timing and patterns, selectable by a single configuration setting.

Starts and stops transmissions on preset dates and times.

Temperature-compensated clock precision (+/- 3 ppm) keeps 1-second timing accuracy days after setting.

Use DTMF (“touch-tone”) audio tones or a PC USB port to configure Arducon settings.

Remote control supported using DTMF tones.

Remote over-the-air voltage and temperature reporting.

Password-controlled DTMF lock to prevent unauthorized access.

If the Arducon crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2022. To learn more about the Arducon ARDF transmitter controller project review the promotional video below.

“Arducon was born from a passion to make ARDF, and all forms of transmitter hunting competitions, easier for the course setter and more fun for everyone. When it comes to ARDF we care about ease and fun, because although the sport isn’t easy, it is our favorite pastime and we want to hold lots of events! We’ve been at this sport for many years, and have discovered some ways to make the job of holding an ARDF competition more pleasant and convenient, and Arducon is a key element to simplifying events.”

“Arducon comes as a mostly assembled kit. A printed circuit board comes pre-populated with all the surface mount devices (SMD) installed for you. Only a small bundle of hand-solderable components needs to be added to complete the kit. You’ll need a soldering iron and about an hour’s time to complete the assembly.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the ARDF transmitter controller, jump over to the official Arducon crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

