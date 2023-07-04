If you are interested in learning more about the new 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox and PC which is now available to preorder on Amazon in the United States. You might be interested to know that YouTube channel ETA Prime has had a chance to try out the arcade stick hands-on. Providing more information and an overview of what you can expect from the new addition to the 8Bitdo range.

8Bitdo’s goal is to produce premium quality game controllers with ultra-compatibility at economical prices and their latest device is built on these principles. It is the first Xbox-licensed wireless arcade stick worldwide and features compatibility with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and above. Offering gamers wireless 2.4G or wired USB connectivity as well as support for custom button mapping using the 8BitDo Ultimate Software.

Compatibility

Thanks to its rechargeable battery gamers can enjoy up to 30 hours of control and once flat the controller can be charged to full in four hours. The 8BitDo Arcade Stick is equipped with swappable 30mm/24mm arcade buttons and universal joystick mounting plate supporting virtually every arcade stick ever made including : Sanwa JLF / Sanwa JLW Seimitsu / L3 33, 55, 56, 58.

8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox and PC

“We take look at the new 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox And PC! 8Bitdo timed up with Microsoft for this one and it’s amazing! Want to play your favorite fighting games like Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat and more then this is the perfect arcade for your Xbox Series X Xbox Series S and even PC wirelessly!”

Source : 8Bitdo



