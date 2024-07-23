Razer has unveiled a special tribute to one of the most revered characters in the fighting game community and Street Fighter 6, Akuma. The Razer Kitsune Fighter’s Edition: Akuma arcade fight stick is set to ignite the spirit of competition with its unique design and top-tier functionality. This limited-edition arcade controller will make its debut exclusively at EVO Las Vegas 2024.

Arcade Fight Stick

The Razer Kitsune Fighter’s Edition: Akuma arcade fight stick not only embodies the ferocity and mystique of Akuma but also improves the gaming experience with its exceptional design details. This limited-edition Razer Kitsune features a fully dye-sublimated aluminium top plate showcasing Akuma in all his fearsome glory, set against a backdrop that captures the essence of his power and intensity.

All this is packaged in a unique collectable box wrapped in synthetic leather. Limited to just 1000 units globally, this true collector’s item is as exclusive as it is powerful, with a limited number of units making their premiere at EVO Las Vegas for sale exclusively from the Razer booth.

Optical Precision Meets Legendary Style

At its core, the Razer Kitsune is renowned for transforming the arcade controller landscape with its all-button optical setup, designed specifically for PS5 and PC. This special edition maintains all the high-performance features that the Kitsune is known for:

Precise Quad Movement Button Layout

This innovative feature replaces traditional joysticks with four tactile buttons, allowing for precise, error-free inputs that are crucial during high-stakes matches.

Razer Low-profile Linear Optical Switches

Enjoy rapid-fire responses and flawless execution with switches designed for speed and accuracy, essential for mastering Akuma’s complex move set.

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB

Illuminate your path to victory with customizable lighting options that reflect your style and mood, enhancing the visual spectacle of every bout.

The Razer Kitsune Fighter’s Edition: Akuma arcade fight stick also features a slim, portable form factor, making it the perfect companion for fighters on the go. Its robust build includes a removable aluminium top plate for easy customization and a secure cable clasp to ensure uninterrupted gameplay, especially vital during tournament play.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at $329.99 / €379.99, the Razer Kitsune Fighter’s Edition: Akuma will be available from July 19th in limited quantities. You can purchase it exclusively at EVO Las Vegas, Razer.com, and RazerStores. This limited-edition controller is a must-have for fans of Akuma and collectors of exclusive gaming memorabilia.

The Razer Kitsune Fighter’s Edition: Akuma arcade fight stick is not just about playing the game; it’s about living every moment of the fight. With its unique design, high-performance features, and limited availability, this controller is set to become a prized possession for Street Fighter enthusiasts and FGC collectors alike.

