Canon MREAL Display MD-20 AR headset introduced

Canon has introduced their new enterprise AR headset in the form of the PC tethered MREAL Display MD-20, offering a slightly more bulky augmented reality headset than the lightweight Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 now available to developers. Replacing the previous MREAL Display MD-10 headset which was priced at a staggering $82,000 the new AR headset will be showcased at this year’s 3D & Virtual Reality Exhibition (IVR) taking place from February 26-28th 2020 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

“MD-20’s improvements over MD-10 include a new CMOS sensor with global shutter, something the company says will “accurately capture real-world images without distortion.” The MD-20 is also said to have expanded the display panel’s color gamut, which boasts 2,560 × 1,600 per eye resolution, and widened the horizontal field of view by a just a few degrees, now 70° (horizontal) and 40° (vertical); MD-10 features a 60° horizontal and 40° vertical FOV. “

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Canon for the MREAL Display MD-20 AR headset but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Known specifications for the Canon MREAL Display MD-20 include :

Field of View Approx. 70° (horizontal) × 40° (vertical)

Display resolution 2,560 × 1,600 per eye

Display frequency ~60Hz

Sensor Resolution 2,560 × 2,048 per eye

Sensor Field of View 81° (horizontal) × 69° (vertical)

MREAL display body + head mount unit ~620g

Source : R2VR

