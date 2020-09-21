RealMax Qian AR glasses offer ultra large FOV, 6DOF tracking and more from $499

RealMax Qian is a standalone AR headset offering user a field of view surpassing 100 degrees, enabling users to experience an immersive augmented reality experience. The Qian AR glasses offer a number of features such as an ultra-wide angle display, 6DoF tracking – enabling users to enjoy a full mobility while wearing the headset.

The smart glasses have been evolved from a captivating prototype first unveiled back in CES 2018 to the production hardware showcased at CES 2019, and final the production ready version unveiled at CES 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the augmented reality 6DOF tracking glasses designed specifically for the open source community.

“AR glasses in the past were like screens. Now RealMax Qian allows you to have a larger field of view. You can see the digital model as real as it is physically existed. You can walk into it, interact with it, and even talk to it. The glasses can change every strict reality into a rich and interesting world.”

“Along with hand gesture control, easy switching between AR and VR mode using a clip-on shade, and precise IMU and tracking and positioning function, RealMax Qian will provide users with a total immersed experience, similar to the rumored Apple Glasses.” says WFXG.

Source : Kickstarter

