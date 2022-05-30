AQIRYS Great Annihilator ALPHA modular gaming mouse

AQIRYS has launched a new modular gaming mouse this week in the form of the Great Annihilator ALPHA which comes with a wealth of covers and accessories to choose from allowing you to customize and change your mouse look and style. Named after one of the rarest objects in space, The Great Annihilator mouse (aka T.G.A.) in its ALPHA expression packs the same impressive array of features and next-gen precision say it is creators.

The ultralightweight gaming mouse weighs just 65 g and features a 19000 dpi optical sensor together with mechanical switches rated for 80 million clicks button performance. Connectivity is provided by a “gaming-grade” 2.4 GHz wireless connection and a no delay 1000 Hz polling rate and 1 ms response time. The new ALPHA mouse is now available to purchase priced at €90.

“- Looks – interchangeable modules for the main buttons and the palm rest in four colors (black, white, blue, pink), plus two USB paracords (black and white) for charging and wired mode use;

– Ergonomics – for each color are included two interchangeable modules with two profiles for the palm rest (high and low height) and with two distinct designs (solid and perforated), plus two sets of add-on grips for the main buttons and the sides;

– Functionality – 16 spacers of different thicknesses to fine-tune the left-right buttons click-feedback, plus an additional set of PTFE pads”

“Make it yours! – the standard package includes a remarkable range of accessories for instant customization of the mouse in terms of looks, ergonomics, and functionality. A full-RGB dynamic illumination system sparks life into T.G.A. ALPHA’s looks. The AQIRYS mouse software allows in-depth customization of all the essential features and saves the preferences on the onboard memory, so you can game freely, wherever you may roam.”

Source : AQIRYS

