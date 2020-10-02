Vespera telescope and camera lets you explore space from $999

Most telescopes are large and cumbersome, not suitable for viewing the night sky while adventuring, camping or even in your back garden. The new Vespera telescope has been designed to change this and offers a new way to observe the universe offering a compact and powerful telescope solution.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $999 or £777, offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Vespera telescope Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Vespera telescope project review the promotional video below.

“Smart and fully automated, it is a revolution in the world of Astronomy. We completely redesigned the experience of observation by opting for the most comfortable eyepiece: your mobile device combined with our app. You can now access the wonders of the Universe with ease. Thanks to Vespera, you can explore and observe the night sky, capture your own photos of celestial objects, learn about the Cosmos, and share your discoveries all in one place.”

“Super easy to use, just set up the tripod using the adjustable legs, and press the button. Let Vespera come to life and calibrate itself through the GPS of your device and our Star Field Recognition technology. Using the app, select the object you want to observe, and Vespera will point and track it. “

The water resistant casing will automatically turn off the telescope when it detects rain and the autofocus feature enables clear views of any astronomical object without any manual interaction. Vespera is also equipped with go to technology and automatically tracks any stellar object for you and even compensates for the Earth’s rotation. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Vespera telescope crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

