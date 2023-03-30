Apple’s watchOS 9.4, What’s new (Video)

Earlier this week Apple released watchOS 9.4 for the Apple Watch, they also released iOS 16.4 for the iPhone, macOS Ventura 13.3 for the Mac, iPadOS 16.4 for the iPad, tvOS 16.4 for the Apple tv and HomePod OS 16.4 for the Apple HomePod.

We previously saw a video of iOS 16.4 in action and now we have another video from Zollotech, this gives us a look at all of the new features and changes available for the Apple Watch in this software update.

You can see the full watchOS 9.4 release notes from Apple below:

watchOS 9.4 includes improvements to Apple Watch and brings features to new regions.

Wake-up alarms are no longer silenced with cover to mute gesture to avoid accidental cancellations during sleep

Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates and cycle deviation alerts now supported in Moldova and Ukraine

AFib History now available in Colombia, Malaysia, Moldova, Thailand, and Ukraine

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new watchOS 9.4 software update is now available for the Apple Watch, you can download it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





