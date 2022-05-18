Apple’s watchOS 8.6 in action (Video)

The new Apple watchOS 8.6 software update has been released, it was launched along with iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, tvOS 15.5, and more.

We previously had a look at the new watchOS 8.6 software and now we have another video, this one is from Zollotech and it gives us another look at the new Apple Watch software.

As we can see from the video this update is available from the Apple Watch Series 3 and above devices, up to the current Apple Watch Series 7.

This update mainly comes with some bug fixes and also some performance improvements for the Apple Watch. It does add support for the ECG feature for users of the Apple Watch in Mexico. This update also includes quite a few different security updates for the Apple Watch.

The new Apple Watch software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. To install the update you will need to make sure that your Apple Watch is connected to its charger and that its battery is charged to at least 50%.

We are expecting to find out more details about Apple’s watchOS 9 at their Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place next month. The conference takes place between the 6th and 10th of June.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

