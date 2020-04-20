Apple’s new iPhone SE is now available to pre-order from Vodafone

Last week Apple launched their new iPhone SE, the handset is Apple’s most affordable smartphone and it costs £419 in the UK.

Mobile carrier Vodafone are now taking pre-orders of the new iPhone SE, the handset is available on a range of contracts which start at £39 a month with £29 up front.

The device is also available on the range of Vodafone unlimited contracts, you can see more details about these below.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: For £51 per month (£19 upfront cost), it gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: For £46 per month (£29 upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: For £42 per month (£29 upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more details about the new iPhone SE on Vodafone over at the company’s website at the link below, this new iPhone will launch this Friday the 24th of April.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals